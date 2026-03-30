Necklace snatchers get 30 months in jail and €400 fines

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Two men aged 38 and 40, with no fixed abode, have been sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined €400 for committing a series of necklace thefts.

On 16 September last year, an 86-year-old man was violently robbed of his gold necklace. He was struck in the stomach before the necklace was torn away. Security camera footage of the incident was included in the case file.

Three more necklace robberies were carried out on 19, 20, and 23 September in Genk.

Another theft occurred on 1 October 2025, this time in Leuven. The victim was attacked in the pedestrian tunnel near the station, suffering a swollen lip and bleeding. Police intercepted the two suspects, and a stolen necklace was found when they were searched.

Investigations into phone data uncovered numerous photos and videos of stolen jewellery. Officials also found online searches related to gold prices and websites of jewellers.

One of the men, aged 40, initially confessed to the crimes, claiming he needed money for his children and drugs. He had previously been convicted in Austria and Germany for drug offences and slander.

The court was less than impressed.

“The defendants acted purely out of personal financial gain, disregarding the harm caused to the victims," the judge said in his ruling. "Such actions contribute to a sense of insecurity in our society.

"The court views the use of violence and exploitation of the victims’ vulnerabilities very seriously,” the judge added.

Two of the victims have been awarded €7,413 in compensation. Both men remain in custody.