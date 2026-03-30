Leuven City Council agrees to create Advisory Council on Human Rights

Leuven's City Council has unanimously approved the creation of a new Advisory Council on Human Rights and International Solidarity.

The council will consist of up to 16 voting members, supported by external experts.

Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of human rights and international solidarity. Political roles are not required, with personal expertise taking priority.

This initiative aims to solidify Leuven’s role as a city that actively promotes human rights.

The council’s mission is to advise the local government on policies and projects and to serve as a platform for experts and citizens to exchange ideas and experiences.

The city plans to issue a call for candidates in the coming weeks. Interested individuals can apply in April, and the composition of the advisory council will be presented to the City Council for approval in May.

Leuven’s administration emphasises that this advisory body will contribute significantly to a coherent and professional approach to global challenges, and enrich the local dialogue on the city’s international role.