Resignation of Actiris head fuels fears of austerity's impact on public service

Outgoing Actiris General Director Cristina Amboldi. © BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The resignation of Cristina Amboldi, head of the Brussels employment agency Actiris, has raised concerns among opposition parties about the impact of austerity measures on public services.

French-speaking opposition parties, PTB-PVDA, Ecolo, and DéFI, argue that the decision highlights the flaws in the regional government’s approach to public service budgets.

PTB group leader Françoise De Smedt described the €44 million cut to the budget of Actiris as “enormous,” especially given recent reductions in unemployment benefits. De Smedt stressed that Actiris needs more, not fewer, resources.

Ecolo legislator and former minister Alain Maron accused the Government of Brussels of unrealistic budget planning, warning that the cuts could lead to poorer public services.

He noted that Amboldi’s departure reflected widespread concerns about the seriousness of these financial decisions. Cutting over €300 million in public service funding over three years would inevitably result in direct or indirect job losses, a view shared by many, despite arguments from government leaders, Maron added.

DéFI leader Jonathan de Patoul expressed doubts about the government’s ambition to achieve a 70% employment rate by 2029, which would require 72,000 additional jobs.

He urged more support for Actiris teams, rather than undermining their ability to deliver essential services.