Belgian Foreign Minister to visit Lebanon in early April

Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot. © Belga

Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, has announced plans to visit Beirut, Lebanon, in early April.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, Prévot said the visit would be aimed at reaffirming Belgium’s support for the Lebanese authorities and people, while highlighting the Belgian Government’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid.

He criticised acts of aggression in the region, stating that US and Israeli strikes on Iran raised legal concerns, while Iranian attacks on Gulf nations and Jordan remained equally objectionable. He also underscored the importance of international law and diplomacy.

The Belgian Foreign Minister called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, stressing the devastating consequences of war, including loss of life, rising costs, disrupted food supplies, and stalled trade.

He warned that the conflict’s impact extended beyond the region to Europe and Africa, with Lebanon in particular facing severe hardship.