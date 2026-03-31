Former police academy director under investigation for fraud

Brussels Police Academy. © Facebook.com

A former director of Brussels’ Regional Police Academy, Caroline S., is under investigation for alleged fraud, the RTL reported on Tuesday evening.

The allegations stem from incidents that reportedly occurred during her tenure at the head of the academy.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Brussels has confirmed the claims but declined to provide any further comment.

The RTL says multiple investigations are ongoing.

Among the accusations are that Caroline S. allegedly used special exemptions to cancel official police reports, and falsified Selor certificates, enabling police employees to receive bonuses such as bilingualism allowances.

The Walloon Brabant OPP also confirmed an investigation into the former director over other allegations, but similarly refused to offer additional details.

After heading the Regional Police Academy, Caroline S. returned to work at the local police district, where she had previously been employed as a civilian staff member.