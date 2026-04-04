Four Brussels metro lines interrupted over Easter weekend

Credit: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga

The Brussels public transport operator, STIB, will partially suspend metro services on four lines during the extended Easter weekend from Saturday, 4 April, to Monday, 6 April.

At Beekkant station, two switches over 40 years old will be replaced and modernised to ensure metro safety. According to STIB, the works require halting passenger services for safety reasons.

The temporary suspension will also allow STIB to accelerate renovations at Brussels-Central station. The project, initiated in 2022, is now in its finishing phase. Passengers can already see glimpses of the spacious, revamped station hall.

Work at Brussels-Central includes demolishing walls of an old substation, installing a concrete slab in the mezzanine area, and renewing platform flooring. STIB notes the suspension provides an opportunity to undertake infrastructure works that would otherwise only be possible at night. The full station renovation is expected to be completed in early 2028.

During the works, metro lines 1 and 5 will not run between West Station and Arts-Loi, while lines 2 and 6 will be disrupted between West Station and Ossegem. Several bus routes will be adjusted to provide alternatives: lines 21, 36, 56, and 79 will extend to Central Station, while lines 63, 65, and 66 will reach De Brouckère. Line 87 will be rerouted, and line 89 extended to Arts-Loi.

The city centre remains accessible via premetro lines 4 and 10, including connections at South Station and Rogier. STIB recommends passengers plan their journeys in advance and factor in additional travel time.

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