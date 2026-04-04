Antwerp gallery owners want to sue Flemish Culture Minister in museum controversy

Old M HKA building pictured after a press conference regarding the new location of the Antwerp museum of Contemporary Arts M HKA (Museum van Hedendaagse Kunst), in Antwerp Friday 23 February 2018. Credit: Belga

The Antwerp art galleries have formally accused Flemish Minister of Culture Caroline Gennez of mishandling decisions related to the Museum of Contemporary Art (M HKA) and have warned they will take legal action if she does not reverse course.

In October last year, Gennez announced plans to scrap the museum’s new building project. Subsequently, it was revealed that M HKA would lose its official museum status and transfer much of its collection to the S.M.A.K. museum in Ghent.

This sparked widespread protest from the art community. After consultations, Gennez reconsidered in February and decided to allow M HKA to retain its status and collection. The museum’s director, Dieter Vankeirsbilck, regarded this reversal as a fresh start and expressed eagerness to collaborate constructively.

Despite this, gallery owners remain sceptical of Gennez’s intentions. Fredericq Keteleer claims they have been consistently misled over the past six months. “There has been no genuine effort to address our concerns,” he said in a phone interview with Belga. Keteleer accused the minister of merely rebranding her original plans while maintaining the same underlying objectives.

The cancellation of the museum’s new building project has especially angered the galleries. “Under heritage law, M HKA enjoys eternal protection,” Keteleer stated. “This can only be revoked under strictly defined conditions, and there’s no guarantee the museum will still have heritage status after 2028.”

The galleries insist the new building is essential for the art ecosystem, supporting both the academy and local artists. If Gennez does not reverse her decision, they intend to challenge it in court.

Responding to the criticism, Gennez told Belga she remains open to dialogue. “Everyone has a choice: either engage in talks or pursue legal action. It’s unfortunate that the latter appears to be the route taken,” she said.

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