Belgian hiker disappears in China

Belgian hiker Hugo Huyghebaert, 28, distributed by the police. Credit: Belgian Federal police

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced it is closely monitoring the disappearance of Hugo Huyghebaert, a 28-year-old Belgian, who has been missing in China since 26 March.

The Ministry confirmed it is aware of the case and is working closely with the Belgian Consulate General in Guangzhou. However, it stated that no further details could be provided due to privacy reasons.

At the time of his disappearance, Huyghebaert was in the Sanba area of Shangri-La, located in Yunnan province in southern China. According to a missing persons report issued on Friday at the request of the Namur prosecutor’s office, he left the “Haba Xiyinge” guesthouse around 11:00, intending to hike in the Tiger Leaping Gorge. The area is a well-known canyon through which the Yangtze River flows.

Belgian and Chinese investigators are urging anyone who may have seen Huyghebaert, communicated with him, or is planning to visit the area and might have relevant information, to contact the Belgian police.

Tip-offs can be sent to avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or reported via the toll-free number 0800/30.300.