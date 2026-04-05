Artists in full swing for street art festival The Crystal Ship in Ostend

Ostend. Credit: Belga

The Crystal Ship street art festival is being created in Ostend, with artists working to complete their pieces.

Since 30 March, twenty artists have been transforming walls across the city into vibrant works of art.

Actor and artist Matthias Schoenaerts is curating the festival’s tenth edition and has collaborated on a mural with painter Koen van den Broek.

This year’s festival explores the intersection of painting, graffiti, and contemporary street art, creating a dialogue between different styles.

Schoenaerts selected artists offering diverse visual languages to spark curiosity and make art accessible to a wider audience.

Participants include notable names like Adrian Iurco from Belgium, Alexis Diaz from Puerto Rico, Loomit from Germany, Mumby from Belgium, Queen Andrea from the US, and France’s Inside Out project by JR.

The line-up combines established figures with emerging talent to showcase a rich mix of influences.

On 11 April, The Crystal Ship will host a grand opening event, featuring animated cycling and walking routes that allow visitors to explore the new murals across Ostend.

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