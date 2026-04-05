Massive roof fire ravaged Ixelles house overnight

Credit: Belga

A fire in Ixelles rendered a building uninhabitable and injured two people overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to Brussels firefighters.

The blaze occurred on Rue Wéry and was reported to emergency services at 2:40. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully developed roof fire in a four-storey building with two apartments on each level.

Two victims were evacuated using a ladder truck and immediately attended to by medical services. One, suffering from burns, was transported to a military hospital in a critical condition, while the other was also hospitalised but with less severe injuries.

All other residents of the building and occupants of a neighbouring house were evacuated with assistance from police. Firefighters tackled the flames with an interior assault and deployed multiple ladder trucks, including resources positioned behind the building on Rue Kerckx to prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire was brought under control by 3:15, but clearing the debris, securing the site, and searching for victims took several more hours.

The building’s top floor was completely destroyed, with multiple doors forced open during the operation. By 6:00, firefighters completed their work and established a wide security perimeter. Gas and electricity service were cut, and the building was declared uninhabitable due to fire and water damage. Displaced residents are now being supported by family, police, and local authorities.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighters noted the absence of smoke detectors, which are required by law.

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