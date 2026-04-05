Following British cyclist death in event doctors call on fitness assessment

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The Flemish Association of Sports Physicians (SKA) is urging sports event organisers and leagues to direct participants to its website, sportkeuring.be, to assess their physical fitness.

On Saturday, a British amateur cyclist died during “We Ride Flanders,” the amateur event held ahead of the Tour of Flanders. Two other participants required resuscitation and were hospitalised.

The association emphasises the need to raise awareness about the risks of taking part in such events. Enthusiasts often get carried away by the atmosphere and push their bodies beyond their limits, according to SKA President Tom Teulingkx.

He highlighted that promoting sportkeuring.be, which is available in Dutch, French, and English, could help, although he stressed it remains the individual’s responsibility to ensure their physical readiness.