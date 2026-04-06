Young man hits stepfather on head with hammer in Flanders

Police sign in Lanaken. Credit: Belga/Yorick Jansens

A young man struck his stepfather on the head with a hammer during an argument in Lanaken on Sunday evening.

The altercation took place on the street in front of their home on Populierenlaan and quickly escalated, leading to the violent attack.

After hitting his stepfather, the young man fled the scene.

Emergency services arrived promptly, with firefighters from East Limburg setting up a tent to shield evidence from view.

Police from Lanaken-Maasmechelen conducted a search and later arrested the stepfather’s attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but is not in life-threatening condition.