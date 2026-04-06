Belgian town bustles for traditional horse procession on Easter Monday

Illustration image shows easter procession in Hakendover, part of Tienen, Monday 01 April 2024. Each year on Easter Monday, the horse procession takes place on the fields of the 'Tiense Berg', with over 200 horses running around the spectators. Credit: Belga

The traditional horses’ procession in Hakendover, Flemish Brabant, attracted more than 20,000 visitors on Easter Monday, reaffirming its status as one of Belgium’s largest religious and folkloric events.

The procession, rooted in medieval worship of the Divine Saviour, began at 11:00 a.m. from the village church.

Over 100 participants reenacted the Living Altarpiece, depicting the church’s founding legend dating back to the year 690, as the procession moved through village streets toward the Tiense Berg.

Its climax was the annual horse gallop on the fields of Tiense Berg, with hundreds of riders circling the crowd three times amidst applause. The third edition of the pony gallop, featuring young riders, also delighted the audience.

The event maintained a strong international and historical touch, with Dutch pilgrims participating again—a tradition that dates back to the 19th century.

Although its religious roots remain evident through activities like Eucharist celebrations and blessings, the procession has evolved into a broader village festival, complete with a fair, cycling competition, and pop-up cafés adding extra cheer.

Organisers stress that the tradition remains vibrant as new volunteers and performers join each year, keeping it both a heritage event and a social cornerstone for the community. Officially recognised as intangible cultural heritage in 2022, the procession continues to thrive.

According to early reports from the Getevallei police zone, this year’s event went smoothly, without any notable incidents.

Related News