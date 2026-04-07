Proximus becomes first Belgian telecoms company to launch 5G+

Proximus logo. Credit: Belga

Proximus has become the first telecom operator to launch 5G+ in Belgium, offering the technology to professional users before expanding to individuals and small businesses this summer.

The rollout will occur gradually, with 5G+ initially available for professional clients using Mobile Connect or Together Mobile plans alongside a compatible SIM card. Users will also need a compatible device to access the service.

According to Proximus, 5G+ provides a stable and high-quality user experience, including enhanced call quality, optimal simultaneous usage of voice and mobile data, and improved security measures. It is designed to perform seamlessly even during high-traffic periods in crowded areas like events, airports, or city centres.

The technology supports more connected devices simultaneously and enhances encryption of SIM data and user identity. Proximus also highlighted its capability for network slicing, which reserves and optimises sections of the network for specific applications, such as emergency services, payment systems, or media platforms.

Proximus claims its 5G network currently covers 92% of Belgium’s population, with plans to achieve near-total territorial coverage by the end of 2026. For optimal 5G+ use, customers must also be within a covered area.

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