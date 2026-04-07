Swiss plane makes emergency landing at Brussels Airport after smoke detected in cabin

An illustrative image of a plane taking off at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

A Swiss International Air Lines plane had to make an emergency landing Monday evening at Brussels Airport in Zaventem due to a technical problem.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was en route from London to Zurich when a potential smoke odour was detected in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at Brussels Airport around 19:30, where it was met by emergency services.

The 168 passengers and six crew members were evacuated through the usual exits. No injuries were reported, a Swiss spokesperson told the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

According to the spokesperson, the incident was caused by an unusual smell coming from the aircraft's forward galley.

The passengers were accommodated in hotels, the spokesperson told Keystone-ATS.

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