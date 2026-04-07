Price for industrial potatoes in Belgium has fallen to €0

Credit: AFP / Belga

The price for storage potatoes has been falling for months due to a lack of demand and dropped to €10 per tonne in March. Now the price has fallen even further, to €0.

This concerns the price for storage potatoes on the free market. This type of potato is destined for large chip producers. The majority of harvests (70%-80%) have been locked in at a higher contract price for months. The rest is offered on the free market.

In recent weeks, no price was set due to insufficient trade. So now there is trade – albeit minimal – but at €0. "Farmers have lost their potatoes, but at €0. Anything is better than plowing them under or destroying them," says Christophe Vermeulen, CEO of Belgapom, the spokesperson of potato traders and processors.

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