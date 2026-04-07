Céline Dion announces comeback with 10 concerts in Paris

Celine Dion at 2008 concert. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Céline Dion is making a return to the stage with ten concerts at Paris La Défense Arena, with around 30,000 tickets up for sale, the venue’s CEO confirmed on Tuesday.

Frederic Longuépée, CEO of Europe’s largest indoor arena, said the venue was an ideal setting as Dion begins this significant chapter of her career, describing Paris as a place of great importance to the singer.

The Quebec-born star initially planned to perform at the arena during her “Courage World Tour”, but disruptions caused by the pandemic and ongoing health issues forced her to postpone and ultimately cancel those shows.

Paris La Défense Arena, located in Nanterre near Paris, can normally accommodate up to 45,000 attendees. Its maximum capacity was tested in 2024 during Taylor Swift’s performances.

The floor layout will be altered for Dion specificall to provide seated areas, reducing the venue’s capacity to approximately 30,000 seats per concert, according to Longuépée.

Asked about the possibility of extending the residency beyond the announced dates in September and October, Longuépée said adding more shows would be challenging due to existing commitments after the residency.

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