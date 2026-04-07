Michelin-starred chef avoids jail after running over British assistant after staff party in Antwerp

Nick Bril pictured outside the Antwerp Criminal Court on Tuesday 27 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The Antwerp criminal court has acquitted Michelin-starred chef Nick Bril over an accident involving his assistant Joe Claridge, but found him guilty of hit-and-run and negligence.

Bril was on trial for a serious accident that occurred in January 2024 in the car park of his restaurant, The Jane, in Antwerp, following a staff party.

The court heard how the chef got into his car, reversed, felt something, waited seven to eight seconds, and then drove forward again. Reports indicate that Claridge was already lying on the ground behind Bril's car when Bril struck him. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, spent an extended period in a coma, and ultimately lost both legs.

“It was impossible for Nick Bril to see Joe Claridge lying under his car,” the judge stated. “This goes beyond what one would expect from a prudent person.” For this reason, Nick Bril was acquitted of the accident itself.

The judge, however, noted irregularities in the Antwerp chef’s behaviour. He waited 10 minutes before calling emergency services after finding his assistant. Furthermore, Bril never mentioned that he had hit Joe Claridge, which the judge said "demonstrates very selfish behaviour".

“Even if he hadn’t known he had hit Joe Claridge, Nick Bril should have realised that Claridge needed urgent medical attention.” Nick Bril also attempted to flee the scene, which constitutes a hit-and-run, according to the court.

Finally, the judge concluded that while Bril was not intoxicated, he was still too drunk to drive. His license was therefore suspended for three months.

Review of CCTV footage revealed that the accident occurred around 07:05. At 08:58 police administered a breathalyser test to Bril , which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.76 milligrams per litre of exhaled air.

Bril was prosecuted for culpable negligence, hit-and-run, driving under the influence of alcohol, involuntary assault and battery, and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

He was given a 12 month suspended prison sentence and fined €4,400. His driver’s license will also be suspended for three months.