National strike announced by unions for 12 May

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A national strike will take place on Tuesday, 12 May, the trade unions ABVV, ACV and ACLVB announced on Tuesday.

According to the unions, the demonstration is part of “the continuation of the action plan that has been underway for a year and a half against the anti-social reforms of the Arizona government”.

In a joint press release, the unions said: “The workers of this country have already contributed sufficiently to the efforts. It is time to seriously consider a fair contribution from the strongest shoulders.”

They cited increasing energy prices, declining purchasing power and the government's controversial pension reforms as their primary reasons for calling the strike.

In recent months, Belgium has been hit by a wave of strikes. Last month, there were four days of strikes in a single week, including a national demonstration on 12 March.

There is still uncertainty regarding the impact of the demonstration on 12 May. Thursday, 14 May is an official public holiday due to Ascension Day.

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