Bel 20 index rebounds following announcement of ceasefire in Middle East

Illustrative picture. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday morning following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, with Belgium’s Bel 20 index rising 3% within minutes to 5,366 points.

All components of the Brussels-based index saw gains, led by Aperam, which surged 8.8% to €37.90, followed by D’Ieteren, which climbed 5.4% to €168.00.

Umicore rose 5.2% to €17.29, while Melexis jumped 6.2% to €56.80. Real estate stocks also grew, with WDP and Montea up 4.8% to €24.38 and €69.40, respectively.

Financial stocks performed strongly as KBC rose 4.7% to €113.85 and Ageas gained 2.7% to €66.60. AB InBev increased 2.6% to €63.26, while Lotus Bakeries appreciated 3.8% to €10,100.

Investment firms Sofina climbed 4.2% to €227.00, GBL gained 3.9% to €82.35, and Ackermans rose 3.7% to €280.00.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies also saw gains, with arGEN-X up 3% to €668.00, Syensqo rising 3.2% to €49.60, and UCB growing 1% to €266.00.

Econocom rebounded by 7.9% to €1.50, accompanied by Bekaert and Barco, which rose 4.4% to €40.50 and 4.8% to €9.76, respectively.

European markets mirrored the same upward trend, with Frankfurt’s DAX up 4.8%, Paris gaining 1.53%, and London increasing by 1.56%.