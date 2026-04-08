Belgium pledges several million euros in financial aid to Lebanon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured at a diplomatic meeting in Brussels, on Tuesday 31 March 2026. Credit: Elias Rom/Belga

The Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, announced additional financial aid for Lebanon during his visit to Beirut on Wednesday.

Belgium will double its contribution for 2026 with an additional €2 million, while another €2 million will be allocated through UN mechanisms to support longer-term assistance.

“The Lebanese people cannot become a forgotten collateral victim of the Middle East conflict,” stated Prévot, referring to the escalating Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. He emphasised Belgium’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Wednesday, the minister is set to meet with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, to discuss Belgium’s unwavering support.

In addition, Prévot brings tangible relief efforts. He announced a €150,000 shipment of essential supplies via B-Fast, marking Belgium’s second relief dispatch since the start of the crisis.

A total of €2 million has already been allocated for short-term humanitarian assistance, alongside €2 million planned for 2026 and €2 million additional funding to strengthen Lebanese infrastructure in education and health through UN frameworks.

The minister will also visit the Camille Chamoun Stadium, currently serving as a refuge for hundreds of displaced individuals. Belgium had previously contributed €3 million to the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund in late 2025, and Prévot reiterated, “Belgium stands in solidarity and will remain so.”