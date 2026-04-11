Stunning castle just outside Brussels opens its grounds for spectacular floral display

Credit: Floralia Brussels

The Floralia flower festival is making its grand return to the Château de Grand-Bigard this month, offering visitors the chance to wander through a spectacular garden bursting with more than one million tulips and a rich array of spring flowers.

Just 15 minutes from Brussels, the castle is transformed each year into a floral haven. Now in its 23rd edition in 2026, Floralia Brussels invites flower lovers, photographers and nature enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a vivid display of colour and scent. This year's festival takes place from 3 April to 6 May.

Inspired by Dutch and Belgian horticultural traditions, the exhibition showcases around 400 tulip varieties, alongside hyacinths, daffodils and many other spring blooms.

Each autumn, gardeners plant every bulb by hand, laying the groundwork for the remarkable display that unfolds in spring.

"We do not use any chemicals, no fertilisers or pesticides. We simply plant the bulbs and let nature do the rest," the organisers told The Brussels Times.

Spring flowers flourish in mild conditions, though extremes can pose challenges. "Temperatures above 24°C are not ideal," organisers explained. "These are spring flowers; they prefer conditions closer to 20°C."

What to expect this year

The programme includes a range of special events, including a Venetian parade featuring elaborate costumes and masks. The date of the parade is yet to be confirmed.

'Maya Days' will also return, offering a full day of activities, games and entertainment with Maya the Bee and her friends. Specific dates for these themed days are included in the programme.

Flexible visits

Unpredictable weather is also taken into account. Visitors who have already booked tickets can easily change their visit date online if rain is forecast. "We have made sure there is flexibility for everyone," organisers added.

Guided tours are available for those keen to explore the château's history and the craft of flower cultivation.

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