Trump denounces NATO's lack of support after meeting Rutte

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) shakes hands with with NATO Secrertary General Mark Rutte (L) as they meet at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 8, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, former US President Donald Trump criticised NATO members for their lack of support, hinting at a possible withdrawal from the alliance.

The former Dutch Prime Minister arrived discreetly at the White House in the mid-afternoon and left two and a half hours later, equally low-key.

After the meeting, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction on Truth Social, stating that "NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again." He also referenced Greenland, calling it "that poorly managed big chunk of ice."

Rutte described the encounter as "very frank" in an interview with CNN but declined to reveal whether Trump’s threat to leave the alliance had been discussed.

The Dutch leader showed understanding of Trump’s frustration over European allies not fully supporting the US in its conflict with Iran. However, the war was launched without consulting NATO allies, as pointed out by French President Emmanuel Macron in recent days.

When asked if NATO members had failed in their commitments to Washington, Rutte responded, "A few, yes, but a large majority of European countries – and that’s what we talked about today – have delivered on what they promised."

When questioned about whether the world is safer now compared to before the war, Rutte affirmed, “Absolutely, because – and this is thanks to President Trump’s leadership – it is very very important to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is considering withdrawing American troops from countries that did not support the military campaign against Iran.

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