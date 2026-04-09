Major disruptions at Bpost in Wallonia, almost none in Flanders

Illustration picture shows the post office of BPost in Auderghem, Brussels, Tuesday 05 May 2020. Credit: Belga

Postal services in Wallonia remain heavily disrupted due to a strike by Bpost employees that began ten days ago, while most actions in Flanders have ended.

The strike protests a proposed transformation plan at Bpost, which involves changes to postal workers’ schedules.

In Wallonia, less than half of the workforce is still operating, and sorting centres in Liège and Charleroi remain severely affected.

Meanwhile, Brussels' sorting centre continues to function despite blockades organised on Thursday morning.

In Flanders, some strikes persisted on Wednesday in West Flanders and Limburg, but most postal workers have returned to work. Sorting centres in Antwerp and Ghent are operating normally.

Bpost management and unions agreed last Friday to suspend the transformation plan temporarily while awaiting negotiations on its implementation.

Talks are also underway to establish a new collective labour agreement, with a goal to finalise discussions by the end of April.

Negotiations are set to resume on Monday. "We remain in close contact with social partners," said Laura Cerrada Crespo, Bpost spokesperson.

"Discussions are proceeding according to the schedule set last Friday. Our aim is to reach a balanced agreement that serves both employees and customers."