Belgium in Brief: People power

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon from a delightfully sunny Avenue Louise.

Katie Westwood here, bringing you the cream of the crop of today’s news from The Brussels Times website.

In virtually all big cities, local authorities are grappling with the problem of how to provide residents with high-quality, affordable housing.

While the housing crisis in Brussels might not be as acute as in other capitals, an estimated 50,000 households are on the waiting list for social housing, and young families are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the property ladder.

The Lake Side real estate project at the Tour & Taxis site seems like exactly the kind of initiative the city needs to boost its housing supply. But as our News Editor, Ugo Realfonzo, explains in today’s lead story, the project has proved controversial, igniting debates around affordability, gentrification and social class.

Following the approval of the project by city authorities on Friday, concerns persist about gentrification, particularly among residents of nearby Molenbeek, who say the new development “feels like a place for the rich”.

However, local activists won important concessions from developers. Out of 660 new flats in the development, 166 will be safeguarded for affordable housing. As Ugo explains, residents wanted to avoid a similar scandal to the Park Lane development in Tour & Taxis in 2021, where Nextensa was found to have given flats to investors and friends.

As a Brit weary of reading about housing developers in London ignoring pleas by local residents to honour affordable housing commitments, I'm impressed that in this case, local lobbying paid off. We will follow this story with interest to see how the development progresses.

Staying in the north of the city, our reporter Rita Alves looks at a far sadder tale coming out of Schaerbeek. In early March, Gloria Odia, a 24-year old care worker, was killed in her own flat after reportedly being shot in the head while she was sleeping. Her ex-partner has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The case has left the local community in shock and rekindled a debate over whether Belgium is doing enough to tackle gender-based violence. One of Gloria's friends told local media that before her death, Gloria had filed several complaints with the police against her ex-partner.

This Saturday, a silent march will be held in Brussels to pay tribute to her and to "denounce shortcomings in the approach to violence against women."

Elsewhere on the site, Anas El Baye gives useful tips on how to reduce your energy bills amid the ongoing supply crisis, while regular contributor Aiofe White provides a handy overview of things to do with your kids this weekend in Brussels.

Bye for now!

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Next to Belgium's second poorest commune, the €550 million development on the canal aims to "encourage the middle-class to settle in Brussels." Read more.

Gloria Odia, a care worker, was described as "stunningly beautiful, incredibly intelligent and helpful". Read more.

War in Middle East is driving up energy prices, experts warn a surge is inevitable. In response, we have curated a few tips to help reduce the bills. Read more.

From book readings to flamenco concerts, there are plenty of activities for kids to enjoy in Brussels this weekend. Read more.

Prévot witnessed the violence and destruction firsthand during his visit on Wednesday, when Lebanon recorded 250 dead and 1,150 injured due to Israeli strikes. Read more.

The figures also included around 20% young women applicants, with 500 set to be selected for the service in total. Read more.

The EU's external action service has come under scrutiny lately thanks to underwhelming foreign policymaking. But what is the EEAS's role? Read more.