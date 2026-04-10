Open air rave at Royale Belge scrapped after 'administrative mixup' – but organisers say they've found a new venue

Royale Belge building in Watermael-Boitsfort. Credit: urban.brussels

The planned open-air concert by Lost Frequencies with Hangar Collective in Watermael-Boitsfort will not take place at the Royale Belge site, after authorities and organisers were forced to backtrack over environmental permit issues.

A sold-out electronic music event set to welcome 4,000 people on Saturday 18 April was abruptly relocated, Belga says, following what RTBF described as a “regrettable administrative mix-up” involving permits and environmental restrictions.

Initially, the Hangar Collective – a major player in Belgium’s electronic music scene – had secured agreement from both the municipality and the site’s owner to host the event on the esplanade of the former AXA headquarters, near the edge of the Sonian Forest. But the project quickly ran into opposition from local residents and environmental groups.

“There was absolutely no consultation,” one resident told RTBF, warning of the impact on a “very fragile ecosystem” and raising concerns about noise pollution in an area bordering a Natura 2000 zone.

Permit rules overlooked

The situation escalated when it emerged that the event would breach the site’s environmental permit. The regulations strictly limit gatherings to 300 people and prohibit amplified sound, two conditions clearly incompatible with a large-scale electronic concert.

While there had been informal contacts with Brussels Environment, the regional authority confirmed to RTBF that “no official request for authorisation” had been submitted. An earlier exchange had outlined possible conditions, but did not constitute formal approval.

These key constraints were only fully taken into account after tickets had already gone on sale, all 4,000 of which were quickly sold out.

Authorities reverse course

Faced with mounting pressure from residents and legal uncertainty, the municipal council of Watermael-Boitsfort ultimately withdrew its support for the event last Friday. The building’s owner followed suit, pulling its agreement to host the concert.

Despite these setbacks, organisers managed to avoid a full cancellation. Hangar Collective have secured an alternative venue in Brussels at the last minute, ensuring the sold-out event will still go ahead, said Belga.

The Tunnels

Known for staging large-scale and unconventional electronic events, Hangar recently teamed up with Listen Festival to organise a nine-hour rave inside the tunnel complex beneath the Parc du Cinquantenaire – illustrating the type of immersive experiences the collective is known for.