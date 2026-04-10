Cloudy Friday with failing temperature

Illustrative image of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

The weather on Friday will be cloudy with high and medium-altitude clouds, remaining dry but cooler than the previous day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures will range from 10°C in Hautes Fagnes to 13 or 14°C in Campine.

The wind will generally be light and moderate along the coast, coming from the northwest, before gradually becoming light and variable.

On Friday evening and overnight, high and medium clouds are expected to persist, though the weather will stay dry.

Night-time temperatures will drop to between 3°C and 8°C, with a light to moderate wind gradually shifting to the southeast.