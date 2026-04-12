Brussels forces Ukrainian refugee community centre to close

Credit: Ukrainian Voices Refugee Committee

The Ukrainian Voices Refugee Committee (UV-RC) centre at Rue de la Loi in Brussels closed down at the start of this month, after an eviction notice from the Brussels-Capital Region.

The centre has been operating for four years, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It supported Ukrainians fleeing war, helping navigate healthcare, education, and security systems in Belgium, providing information on housing and jobs, and organising activities to foster integration.

Belgium has received about 95,000 Ukrainians in four years, according to Eurostat. The UV-RC centre, according to its own data, had welcomed about 51,000 people, including nationals from other countries.

In the 613 days that Brussels had no functioning government, the caretaker administrations cut funding, including that supporting the UV-RC. The Region's funding covered about €30,000 in monthly costs, including the rent for an eight-storey building owned privately, taxes, and utilities.

Now that the funding has ceased, the Committee can no longer afford rent. "We don’t have this money," coordinator of the Committee, Pavlo Koshka, told Euractiv.

Koshka explained that the owners of the building would prefer the centre to stay rather than leave the building vacant while paying tax on it; all in all, the lack of explanation behind the eviction has been frustrating the Committee's team.

The building on the Rue de la Loi was suggested by the authorities when the centre had to relocate for the second time. Now, according to the Committee, no alternative premises were offered.

"We don’t see this project as just a job; it’s really a second home for us. It’s not just a building," Koshka told Euractiv.

According to the Committee, the Brussels-Capital Region is not proactively seeking a solution.

Koshka said the organisation has sent multiple letters, but has not received any response. The organisation has to seek both new accommodation and funding to continue the centre's work.

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