Slow Art Day tells visitors to look at art consciously

'Shaped paintings', a technique that breaks out of the conventional rectangular frame, was something that Donas pioneered. Most of her shaped paintings were lost over time. KMSKA showcases three of them alongside Archipenko's 'sculpto-paintings'. Credit: The Brussels Times

The 16th edition of Slow Art Day takes place today, encouraging museum visitors worldwide to engage with art in a slower and more mindful way.

The event was launched in 2010 by American Phil Terry. Research shows that the average museum-goer spends only about 30 seconds looking at a piece of art. Slow Art Day aims to inspire museums, churches, and cultural institutions globally to invite people to take their time, observe art at a relaxed pace, and uncover deeper insights.

According to Faro, the Flemish cultural heritage network, the initiative aligns with the broader "slow movement," which emerged in the 1980s as a response to an increasingly fast-paced, consumer-driven society.

This year, more than 100 venues are participating worldwide, including museums, art galleries, studios, and other cultural spaces.

In Antwerp, institutions such as the KMSKA, Museum Mayer van den Bergh, Middelheimmuseum, Red Star Line Museum, and Saint Andrew’s Church are hosting activities like guided tours, walks, and musical performances. In Brussels, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium offer programmes for art enthusiasts. Additional events include a workshop at Gaasbeek Castle and guided tours at Hasselt’s Z33 as part of the new exhibition, ‘For Our Eyes?’

Further details and registration information can be found on the websites of the participating venues.

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