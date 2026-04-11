Popular fantasy fair FACTS kicks off in Ghent

Facts festival is coming to Brussels

FACTS, the renowned fantasy convention, takes place this weekend at Flanders Expo in Ghent, attracting thousands of pop culture enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy activities and shows dedicated to films, series, games, and other pop culture phenomena.

Actor Eric Winter is a major attraction this year, according to organisers. Known for his roles in The Rookie, Days of Our Lives, and The Mentalist, Winter is particularly popular among younger fans.

Attendees can meet Winter through photoshoots, autograph sessions, and Q&A shows during the event.

Other international stars will also be present, including Jared and Genevieve Padalecki from Supernatural, as well as Christian Coulson. Coulson, widely recognised for playing young Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, adds extra star power to the lineup.

This 43rd edition of FACTS continues the tradition that began in 1993 as a small gathering of fans at a bar in Ghent. Over the decades, it has grown into a major biannual convention inspired by American comic cons, celebrating all facets of pop culture.

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