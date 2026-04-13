'We have liberated Hungary', proclaims Peter Magyar after resoundingly defeating Orbán

Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, waves the national flag on the banks on the river Danube with the Parliament building in the background, during their election night party in Budapest during the general election in Hungary, on April 12, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

"We have done it...We have liberated Hungary," declared Peter Magyar, leader of the conservative Tisza party, after defeating outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday’s election, ending his 16-year rule.

Speaking to tens of thousands of cheering supporters, Magyar celebrated the victory. “We did it: Tisza and Hungary have won this election. Not just by a little, but overwhelmingly. Together, we have brought down the Orbán regime. We have freed Hungary and reclaimed our homeland.”

Viktor Orbán, addressing his campaign headquarters, admitted defeat. “Although the election results are not yet final, they are clear. For us, they are painful but unambiguous. We have not been granted the responsibility or the opportunity to govern,” he said, adding that he had congratulated the winning party.

Magyar also announced that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had phoned to congratulate him on his election victory.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orbán just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar shared the news in a Facebook post, stating,

Supermajority

His pro-European conservative party, Tisza secured a two-thirds supermajority in Hungary's parliament, according to near-complete results from the National Electoral Office.

With 97% of polling stations counted, Tisza is set to occupy 138 of the 199 parliamentary seats, while the outgoing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party will take 55 seats. Sunday’s parliamentary elections also saw record voter turnout.

In his victory speech, Péter Magyar pledged that Hungary under his leadership would be "a strong ally of the European Union and NATO." He affirmed, "Our country's place has been, is, and will always remain within the EU."

Orbán, who has governed Hungary for 16 years, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticised EU sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He framed himself as a bulwark against Ukraine, arguing that Kyiv sought to drag Hungary into the conflict. However, analysts say widespread economic stagnation and corruption undermined his message.

The European Union, which Hungary has been a member of since 2004, has frozen billions of euros in funding, accusing Orbán's government of eroding the rule of law. His leadership style has also made him a model for many far-right movements globally. During his campaign, he vowed to continue targeting "false civil society organisations, sold-out journalists, judges, and politicians."

Péter Magyar is an MEP and a former Orbán ally who quit the party in 2024 after his wife, Judit Varga, resigned as justice minister due to a presidential pardon scandal involving covering up child abuse.

He managed to build an opposition movement in just two years capable of defeating Viktor Orbán, who had consolidated power and entrenched his influence since his return to office in 2010.

European leaders

Congratulations poured in Sunday evening for Péter Magyar and his party, Tisza, following their victory, which marks a significant shift towards a pro-European stance for Budapest.

The announcement of the results prompted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to celebrate the outcome. "Hungary has chosen Europe," she wrote on X, adding that the country is once again embracing its European path. She described the victory as a moment when "the heart of Europe beats a little faster in Hungary."

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that he had already spoken to Magyar. He called the election "a triumph for democratic participation and Hungary’s commitment to European Union values." He also expressed eagerness to collaborate with Hungary to secure its place in Europe.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the election result as a triumph for European values. He praised Magyar’s success against Viktor Orbán, who had been in power for 16 years, and expressed a desire to work towards "a better future for all Europeans."

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined in the congratulations, saying he "looks forward" to working with Hungary's new leadership. He urged unity, stating, "Let’s combine our efforts for a strong, secure, and united Europe."

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten described the outcome as a "historic victory" for Hungary and the EU, calling it a key step towards restoring democracy, strengthening the rule of law, and reinforcing European cooperation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson echoed Jetten’s sentiments, lauding Magyar's victory as "historic" for Tisza. He pledged close collaboration with the new Hungarian government as "allies and fellow EU members," and referred to this event as a "new chapter in Hungary’s history."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an ally of Orbán, congratulated Magyar on his "decisive electoral victory," while expressing gratitude towards her "friend" Orbán for their past collaboration.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk celebrated the result with an enthusiastic post on X, exclaiming in English, "Hungary, Poland, Europe reunited! Glorious victory, dear friends!" He also wrote in Hungarian, "Ruszkik haza!" ("Russians, go home!"), denouncing Orbán’s ties to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his congratulations, calling Magyar’s win "resounding." He expressed readiness to build constructive ties with Hungary and work together for the benefit of both nations, as well as for peace, security, and stability in Europe.