Belgian prison staff on 24-hour strike against privatisation

Police officers enter the Prison of Saint-Gilles, Brussels. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

A 24-hour strike began on Sunday at 22:00 in prisons across the country, as unions protested what they see as the creeping privatisation of public services, including in the penitentiary sector.

Union leaders are particularly concerned about plans for Antwerp’s new prison, which is yet to open.

The government has decided, without prior consultation, to outsource certain surveillance duties to private companies.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden defended the plan last week, stating she does not understand the unions’ opposition.

She assured that there is no “privatisation” involved and that the use of private guards would be “temporary and limited.”

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