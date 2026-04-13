Engie to install nearly 3,000 electric car recharging points in Wallonia

Illustration image shows electric car charger point in Brussels city centre. Credit: The Brussels Times

Engie has won a public contract to install and operate 2,926 electric vehicle charging points in Wallonia within the next two years, the company announced on Monday.

The new infrastructure, offering a capacity of 22 kW per point, will be distributed across 242 municipalities in Wallonia.

Installation will take place over the next two years, while Engie, through its dedicated brand Engie Vianeo, will manage operations for a period of ten years.

This contract follows a similar agreement signed in March for the Brussels-Capital Region, covering 1,640 charging points.

Currently, Engie operates nearly 7,000 charging points across Belgium, located in Flanders and Brussels.

Looking ahead, the group aims to reach 12,000 charging points across Belgium by 2028. At the European level, Engie’s target is to install 25,000 charging points by 2030.