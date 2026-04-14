Where in Brussels has Brad Pitt been spotted?

Credit: Belga/Visit Brussels

Brad Pitt's tour of Brussels continued last week in the south of the city, with the Hollywood star having been spotted in Uccle, Saint-Gilles, and Sainte-Catherine.

The US actor was seen in different locations around the Belgian capital, where he was filming his upcoming feature-length The Riders. Shooting for the film, directed by Edward Berger, had previously taken place in Ireland and in Amsterdam.

Adapted from a 1994 novel of the same name by Tim Winton, the psychological thriller sees Pitt play an Australian man whose wife disappears. The film, which also stars Julianne Nicholson and Michael Smiley, sees the protagonist travel across Europe alongside his young daughter in search of his wife.

The production notably saw the Parc du Cinquantenaire closed off for an entire day two weeks ago. Over the following week, SudInfo has reported, filming took place at various locations within the City of Brussels, notably Rue des Chartreux and at Hotel Manhattan on Boulevard Adolphe Max. A separate hotel on Boulevard Émile Jacqmain reportedly served as a logistical base for the production crew.

More recently, the 62-year-old was also seen at the Greenwich Café in Marolles and near Place Flagey in Ixelles. In the latter area, Pitt visited the Fondation CAB art centre, located inside an Art Deco building on Rue Borrens.

200 meals donated to charity by production

While filming took place on Rue de Bosnie in Saint-Gilles last week, the street was closed off to traffic and pedestrians. As a result, the local branch of Restos du Cœur, a charity which provides meals for homeless and disadvantaged people, unexpectedly closed for the day.

According to Bruxelles Today, the production crew donated 200 meals to the charity to make up for the closure. The meals were then distributed at a separate Restos du Cœur site in the city.

Final stop in Sainte-Catherine?

Last Tuesday, the filming of The Riders moved to an area of Uccle, namely Avenue Brugmann and Avenue de la Ramée. Locals told Bruxelles Today that the actor was seen leaving one of the houses in the latter street, with shooting having taken place throughout the day on site.

Pitt was later spotted alongside his partner Inès de Ramon and her mother at a pizzeria in the Sainte-Catherine area. The owners of Giulia Trattoria, located on Rue de Flandre, later told Nieuwsblad that the table of three had four gluten-free pizzas and sat among the other restaurant-goers.

The actor was previously in Belgium in 2024 to film F1, which was partly shot in Spa-Francorchamps, where the Belgian Grand Prix track is located.