Family of Sourour Abouda files suit against police

Commemorative gathering in memory of Sourour Abouda, organised by her family and the Justice for Sourour Committee, to mark the third anniversary of her death in a police cell and to highlight the situation of victims of police violence, on Monday 12 January 2026 in Brussels' Beursschouwburg. BELGA PHOTO MAX LOHEST

A civil case filed against eight Brussels police officers by the family of Sourour Abouda, a 46-year-old former social worker who died in a police cell, will be heard on Tuesday, according to their lawyer, Maxime Nardone.

Abouda, who had worked in the Brussels social sector for years, was arrested on 12 January 2023 by a police patrol from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone.

She was taken to the detention facility at the Administrative Coordination Centre (RAC), the federal police’s headquarters on Koningsstraat, where she was later found dead.

The family claims that eight officers were involved in the incident, from the time of her arrest at around 6.00 a.m. to her death, and is seeking to have them referred to the criminal court.

“Two of them transported the victim to the police station, and six others watched over the cell where she passed away,” Attorney Nardone said.

The Brussels Chamber of Council postponed discussions on the case in early February, rescheduling them for Tuesday 14 April.

Each party is required to submit its conclusions regarding the identification of the officers involved as part of the Public Prosecutor’s requisition, after which the Chamber can decide whether to refer the case to the Criminal Court.