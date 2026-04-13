Tap water, eggs linked to high PFAS levels

Credit: Belga / AFP

Residents of Chièvres, Ronquières, Nandrin, and Florenne, in Wallonia, are overexposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) due to practices such as drinking tap water and eating home-raised eggs.

This was among the findings of a new study by presented on Monday by the Public Service Scientific Institute (ISSeP) in Namur.

The biomonitoring study analysed responses from over 1,600 participants and confirmed individual factors such as age, sex, and duration of residence as key influences.

Older individuals and men showed higher PFAS concentrations, as did persons living in affected areas for over 10 years.

The drinking of tap water and the consumption of home-raised eggs were highlighted as primary contributors to PFAS exposure, alongside seafood which, unexpectedly, showed a link to elevated PFAS levels.

Everyday items such as textiles, cosmetics, and hygiene products were identified as minor contributors to exposure, although their impact was considered relatively limited.

Authorities have issued precautionary recommendations, including strict monitoring of drinking water quality and advising against the consumption of home-raised eggs in affected areas until further studies are conducted.