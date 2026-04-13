New suspect says he killed Bruno Miler

© Belga

A man has confessed to police, claiming it was he who shot and killed Bruno Miler in November 2019, the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Namur confirmed on Monday evening.

Three members of the same family, Christ, Michel, and Rudy Kempfer, were convicted in March 2025 for the murder, which occurred in Flawinne, Namur. They were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A fourth Kempfer, Tyran, received 25 years for Miler’s murder and an attempt to kill Christelle Henrot.

However, the case took a new twist last week when a man named Jérémy admitted to Sudinfo, a French-speaking media group, that he was the shooter.

He alleged that the Kempfers had visited Flawinne to resolve a dispute with Bruno Miler’s son, and that he opened fire when Miler began acting threateningly.

Jérémy further claimed that Tyran Kempfer was not present during the incident.

He also said his confession was delayed because he had not expected the Kempfers to receive such harsh sentences. After his lawyer sent an unanswered letter to OPP-Namur, he decided to surrender to police last week.

He is currently in custody at Marche-en-Famenne prison, and authorities have launched a renewed investigation into the case.