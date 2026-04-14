Petrol prices to slightly rise in Belgium on Wednesday

A petrol station near Hesperange, in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Each year, hundreds of thousands of Belgian motorists choose to fuel up in Luxembourg. Credit: GilPe/Wikimedia Commons

Maximum petrol prices will increase slightly at the pump from Wednesday, according to Belgium’s Ministry of Economy.

The price of a litre of petrol 95 RON E5 and petrol 98 RON E5 will rise by 3 euro cents to €1.924 and €1.974, respectively.

Petrol 98 RON E10 will see the same increase, with its maximum price set at €1.971 per litre.

Meanwhile, the maximum price for petrol 95 RON E10 will climb by 3.2 euro cents, reaching €1.913 per litre.

Diesel for agricultural use and heating oil prices will also rise from Wednesday.

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