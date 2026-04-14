Tuesday 14 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Petrol prices to slightly rise in Belgium on Wednesday

Tuesday 14 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Petrol prices to slightly rise in Belgium on Wednesday
A petrol station near Hesperange, in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Each year, hundreds of thousands of Belgian motorists choose to fuel up in Luxembourg. Credit: GilPe/Wikimedia Commons

Maximum petrol prices will increase slightly at the pump from Wednesday, according to Belgium’s Ministry of Economy.

The price of a litre of petrol 95 RON E5 and petrol 98 RON E5 will rise by 3 euro cents to €1.924 and €1.974, respectively.

Petrol 98 RON E10 will see the same increase, with its maximum price set at €1.971 per litre.

Meanwhile, the maximum price for petrol 95 RON E10 will climb by 3.2 euro cents, reaching €1.913 per litre.

Diesel for agricultural use and heating oil prices will also rise from Wednesday.

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