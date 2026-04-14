Belgian Foreign Minister expresses support for Montenegro’s EU accession

Montenegro Foreign Affairs Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic and Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during a meeting at the Villa Gorica, on the first day of a mission in Balkans, in Podgorica, Montenegro, on Monday 13 April 2026. From April 13 to 18, Belgian Foriegn Minister Prevot will visit several countries in Balkans region, starting with Montenegro BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot concluded the first leg of his week-long mission to the Western Balkans in Montenegro on Tuesday, emphasising the country’s progress towards joining the European Union by 2028.

Montenegro is considered the most advanced EU membership candidate in the region.

Speaking during his first visit to the country, Prévot commended the commitment shown by its leaders upon his arrival.

“The country has galloped forward with its reform agenda,” the minister said while visiting Lustica Bay, a luxury seaside resort project developed by Belgian firm Besix between Tivat and Kotor.

At Villa Gorica, the local equivalent of Belgium’s Egmont Palace situated on the heights of the capital Podgorica, Prévot had a cordial meeting with his Montenegrin counterpart, Ervin Ibrahimovic.

“I am here to deliver a strong message of support. Your future lies in the EU. You are already part of the European family—this is your destiny. A tangible future is near,” declared the Belgian minister.

Prévot stressed that Montenegro still needs to advance in areas such as judicial reform, combating corruption and organised crime, and resolving bilateral disputes, notably with Croatia, to realise its European aspirations.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ibrahimovic reaffirmed Belgium’s encouragement, stating: “Belgium’s consistent support for Montenegro’s European path is a valuable incentive for our reform efforts. We have mobilised all resources to close negotiation chapters by the end of the year.”

The Belgian minister acknowledged the necessity for the EU to revise its decision-making processes. He cautioned against geopolitical risks if the EU cannot adapt.

“We must not overlook the Balkans. If we want them to focus on Brussels rather than on Moscow amid hybrid threats, disinformation, and hidden agendas, we must overhaul our rules. Without majority voting or flexibility on unanimity, enlargement has no meaning or purpose,” Prévot said.

Before departing Montenegro, the Belgian minister held one-on-one talks with President Jakov Milatović, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, and Minister for European Integration Maida Gorčević. His mission is set to continue in Serbia, a candidate further behind in the EU accession process.

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