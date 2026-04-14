Belgium in Brief: AI am so sick of it

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiedag!

After spending the past few days in sunny Marseille, it's Maïthé Chini back on duty to give you a roundup of everything you might have missed on our homepage today. I'm happy to note that the nice weather followed me back to Brussels.

Today, I would like to point your attention to a very interesting column by regular contributor James Kanter, the host of the EU Scream podcast.

While many people are wondering if robots and AI will eventually kill all of us (except for those who say "please" and "thank you" when feeding them prompts), James points out that we should maybe focus less on the chatbots themselves and more on the companies and CEOs who built and designed them.

While the trustworthiness of information generated by AI is very much the topic of big debates across the world, maybe the better question to ask is: can we ever trust anything OpenAI's model ChatGPT tells us if we can't trust its CEO, Sam Altman?

In a very (very) long profile by The New Yorker, Altman is portrayed as someone who "tells people what they want to hear but often at the expense of the truth," James says.

Reportedly flip-flopping between being an "AI doomer" and a "techno-optimist," he seems ready to put his strategic interests ahead of humanity's future. Give the story a read here.

On another bright note, parents in Belgium are being advised by health authorities to protect their children against endocrine disruptors (EDs), which are common substances known to disrupt hormonal systems.

Linked to health issues, such as diabetes, cancer, brain development disorders, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases, the disruptors are found in the environment and in everyday products, including food, toys, textiles, and cosmetic products.

No need to panic, though. Our Health and Social Affairs reporter Rita Alves gives you an overview of everything you need to know.

Lastly, in the wake of Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever's call for the normalisation of relations with Russia, our reporter Eva Hilinksi spoke with Russia analyst Dr Joris Van Bladel to better understand the government's approach to Moscow.

Since the end of the Cold War, Belgium has generally taken on a "mediating" position in relations with Russia, according to Van Bladel. "The role of Belgium is never at the front line," he told Eva. "We are never going to take the forefront in certain issues at all. We are more or less mediating."

Much to think about, as they say.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

In the wake of Bart De Wever's call for the normalisation of relations with Russia, The Brussels Times spoke with Russia analyst Dr Joris Van Bladel to understand the government's approach to Moscow. Read more.

As tech bosses like Sam Altman play an increasingly influential role in our lives, concerns are growing over how much we really know about these powerful individuals. Read more.

Belgian health authorities warned of the serious health risks associated with the substances, which are found in everyday products including food, toys, textiles, and cosmetics. Read more.

If you're looking to experience the magic of the cherry blossom in a uniquely Belgian way, grab a glass of Kriek and head to Schaerbeek. Read more.

The US actor was seen in different locations around the Belgian capital, where he was filming his upcoming feature-length The Riders. Read more.

Eight police officers have been individually charged in connection with the death of Sourour Abouda, a woman who died in custody at a Brussels police station. Read more.

A significant share of fresh food sold in Brussels shops originates from the Mabru market, which opens in the early hours every morning. Read more.