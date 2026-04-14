Trial for heist at Dutch art museum begins

Drents Museum, Assen, Netherlands © codart.nl

The trial of three suspects accused of stealing valuable Romanian artefacts from the Drents Museum began on Tuesday morning in Assen, Netherlands.

The theft occurred on 25 January 2025, during the exhibition ‘Dacia – Realm of Gold and Silver’. Four significant objects were stolen, including the Cotofenesti gold helmet, dating back 2,500 years, and three ancient golden bracelets.

Two of the stolen items, the helmet and two bracelets, were returned, according to the Dutch Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors later revealed at a press conference that agreements had been reached with two of the suspects. The third bracelet remains missing.

Footage from museum security cameras was shown during the trial. It depicts three men entering by force after detonating explosives at the main door.

Using flashlights, they targeted display cases containing the artefacts. The Cotofenesti helmet’s case was smashed, and the three bracelets were taken from another display, as smoke from the security system filled the room.

All three suspects declined to confirm or deny whether they recognised themselves in the footage. They were identified as Jan B. (21), Douglas Chesley W. (37), and Bernhard Z. (35). Charges include theft and using a firework bomb to damage the museum. Jan B. and Bernhard Z. are also accused of stealing and later burning the getaway car.

During the court proceedings, Jan B. invoked his right to remain silent.

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