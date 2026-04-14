Six Walloon tourist establishments receive key eco-label

Gîte de la ferme du Ravet in Froidchapelle, one of six recipients of the Green Key label. © lafermeduravet.com

Six tourism establishments in Wallonia were awarded the Green Key eco-label on Tuesday in Namur.

This brings to 104 the total number of eco-certified actors in the region.

The certification ceremony was held at Namur's Circus Casino Resort, one of the six new recipients of the label.

Other establishments recognised include the Gîte de la ferme du Ravet in Froidchapelle, the Re’Source 17 holiday home in Bütgenbach, Maison Druyard in Durbuy, Cerf’titude guest house in Erezée, and the gîte Casa17 in Andenne.

The Green Key label is an international, independent certification for sustainability, awarded to accommodations, event venues, tourist attractions, and restaurants promoting ecological transitions.

It also provides these establishments with guidance and support.

Created in 1994, the certification is managed globally by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

In Wallonia, its implementation is overseen by Canopea, the federation of environmental associations.