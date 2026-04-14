Picasso painting raffled, proceeds go to charity

A woman looks at Pablo Picasso's 'Tete de femme' during Christie's 20th and 21st Century Art press preview at Christie's New York on April 29, 2022 in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP

A painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, valued at over €1 million, has been raffled off in Paris for €100 a ticket.

A total of 120,000 tickets were sold across 52 countries, raising €12 million for a foundation that funds Alzheimer’s research.

The winning ticket was held by Ari Hodara, a 58-year-old engineer from Paris. He bought it last weekend and was initially sceptical when contacted directly by the auction house following the draw.

Painted in 1941, Picasso’s 'Tête de femme' ('Woman’s Face') is a portrait of his muse, Dora Maar.

The artwork was provided by the private art dealer Opera Gallery with permission from Picasso’s family and foundation.