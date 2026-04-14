Israeli NGO files ICC case against Spain's Prime Minister over Iran exports

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez © MARCOU / AFP

An Israeli NGO has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking an investigation into Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for alleged complicity in “war crimes” through exports to Iran.

The complaint was filed by Shurat HaDin, a right-wing Israeli organisation advocating for the rights of Jewish victims of terrorism. It accuses Spain of supplying components to Iran and its allies for military purposes.

Relations between Israel and Spain have been strained since Madrid recognised the State of Palestine in 2024. Both countries subsequently recalled their ambassadors.

In the submission made under Article 15 of the Rome Statute, Shurat HaDin claimed that Spain had authorised the export of approximately €1.3 million worth of dual-use components, including detonators and explosive-related materials, in 2024 and 2025.

Israel and the United States have been engaged in a military campaign against Iran since late February. Iran has responded with ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting various countries in the region.

Pedro Sánchez has publicly criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The Spanish Prime Minister has also opposed the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Madrid has closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in the conflict and condemned Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon, which continued after a ceasefire was declared.

On Friday last, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Spain of exhibiting “hostility” towards Israel and announced the removal of Madrid from the international mechanism overseeing the Gaza ceasefire.