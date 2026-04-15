Two killed in private plane crash in Germany, near Belgian border

Illustration picture shows the German/ Belgian border near Aachen (Aken - Aix-la-Chapelle), Friday 13 March 2020. Credit: Belga

Two people were killed in the crash of a small aircraft near Aachen in western Germany, close to the Belgian border, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airfield near Aachen, according to Stephan Cranen, mayor of the nearby village, speaking to Germany’s DPA news agency.

The wreckage was discovered by hikers in a forest located in Hürtgenwald, a municipality in North Rhine-Westphalia, less than 30 kilometres from the Belgian border.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and police have launched an investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the two occupants of the aircraft. No other injuries were reported, police said.