Record number of young people studying in Flanders with income support

KU Leuven students. Credit: Belga

In Flanders, 10,064 students are working towards their degrees while receiving income support, according to figures accessed by VRT NWS.

The number of such students has been rising steadily year after year. Ghent has the largest population of students on income support (1,203), followed by Mechelen (584) and Antwerp (546).

Income support is available to adult students who lack financial or other familial support.

The Public Centre for Social Welfare (OCMW) helps these students complete their education under strict conditions, including regular monitoring of their academic progress.

Beneficiaries are also required to work a certain number of hours annually, with oversight by social workers. If they fail to meet the obligations, the support may be withdrawn.

The Federal Public Service for Social Integration reported a 14% increase in income support students in Flanders over the past five years. For individuals living alone, the monthly income support payment currently stands at €1,340.

According to Nathalie Debast of the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG), more students are becoming aware of income support options. "They mainly need financial assistance rather than psychosocial support," she explained.

Major cities with universities and colleges attract higher numbers of these students because they often move there for their studies.

However, smaller municipalities also have income-support students, including those who commute or take distance-learning courses.

Comparatively, Flanders registers far fewer students on income support than Wallonia (18,421) or Brussels (14,246).

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