ING and EIB mobilise €300 million for smaller Belgian companies

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and ING have jointly mobilised €800 million to support sustainable investments for SMEs and mid-sized businesses in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The EIB has granted a €400 million loan to ING, which has matched this amount with €400 million of its own financing.

Of the total €800 million, €300 million will be directed towards businesses in Belgium, while €500 million is allocated to professional clients of ING in the Netherlands.

This is not the first collaboration between the EIB and ING, as the two institutions have previously executed eight programmes since 2009, helping over 4,100 businesses secure a total of €2.85 billion in funding.