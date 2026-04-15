Brussels chief prosecutor protests minister's response on detention spaces

Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil. Credit: Belga

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has disputed claims made by Francophone Youth Minister Valérie Lescrenier on the lack of detention spaces in public institutions for young people who break the law.

On Tuesday, French-speaking Community (FWB) Minister Lescrenier responded to criticism from Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil.

Moinil stated that ten minors arrested over the weekend for serious offences were all released due to a lack of available spaces and the absence of adequate educational follow-up.

In response, Lescrenier contended that two places had been assigned following requests from the Brussels youth tribunal, and two minors had been placed on waiting lists, adding that not all ten cases logged formal requests.

However, on Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office countered, asserting that no spaces were allocated for the ten minors detained on Sunday, all of whom were subsequently released.

The liaison cell reportedly informed a magistrate that no spaces were available "except for a murder case."

The prosecutor’s office further highlighted the case of a 15-year-old boy, first detained in December 2025 for premeditated assault and weapon possession, and later apprehended again on 1 April for violent armed robbery carried out in a group.

Neither judicial protection oversight nor community service orders determined earlier by the youth judge had commenced during this period, according to the public ministry.

Due to the lack of available spaces in youth protection centres, the judge had no choice but to release the teenager.

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