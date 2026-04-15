Wallonia to install QR codes at bus stops for real-time timetables

Illustration picture shows a TEC bus stop of the depot near Robermont in Liege, Friday 29 April 2005. Credit: Belga

The Walloon transport company LETEC is rolling out QR code information sheets across its 31,800 network stops.

These QR codes will allow travellers to access upcoming schedules and useful travel details directly from their smartphones.

LETEC aims to enhance the reliability and clarity of the information available to passengers.

The rollout will occur gradually, adapting to changes in service offerings and ongoing maintenance activities.

Traditional paper timetables will remain in place at the busiest stops to ensure accessibility for all passengers.