Belgium to boost defence cooperation with Benelux countries

Soldiers on a Griffon at the presentation of the Griffon's multi-role armoured vehicles of the Belgian Land Force. Credit: Julien Warnand/Belga

The Belgian parliamentary Defence Committee has approved a resolution urging the government to deepen defence cooperation with the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The countries aim to transform the Benelux region (which includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) into a driving force behind European defence collaboration.

The three countries already closely cooperate in defence, with their navies operating as an integrated unit.

Peter Buysrogge, an N-VA MP and Chair of the Defence Committee, called the Benelux partnership "a textbook example of successful defence collaboration." Buysrogge submitted the resolution to further enhance these ties.

According to Buysrogge and his party colleague Koen Metsu, the three countries can act as a leading group within the EU and NATO, showcasing the value of cooperation and serving as a catalyst for broader European defence integration. Metsu argued that duplicating efforts in all three countries is impractical.

“By collaborating, we reduce costs, strengthen capabilities, and accelerate modernisation,” he explained.

Koen Van den Heuvel of the CD&V party hailed the Benelux agreement as "an important step towards more robust defence on our continent."

He emphasised that, in the long term, "a truly European defence industry, with cooperation between all member states, is the best guarantee for our security."